Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE is Global Trust Asset Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for about 4.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the sale, the director owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. This trade represents a 46.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $858.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $899.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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