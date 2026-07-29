Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE is Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC's 5th Largest Position

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,260 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 114,941 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises approximately 3.6% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Lumentum worth $743,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after buying an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $474,495,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,363,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 107.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 644,194 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 333,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Citic Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $995.00 to $800.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Down 8.4%

LITE opened at $651.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $836.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $732.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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