Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Acquired by Styrax Capital LP

Styrax Capital LP grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for approximately 6.9% of Styrax Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Styrax Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Lumentum worth $98,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lumentum by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $683,661,000 after buying an additional 291,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $521,563,000 after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $474,495,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $432,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report.

Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop.

Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook.

Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout.

Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock.

Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Short interest data showed 0 shares reported, so there is no meaningful bearish signal from the latest short-interest update.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $762.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $844.69 and its 200-day moving average is $728.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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