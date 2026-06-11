Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,229 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,495,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Trading Up 3.8%

LITE opened at $853.26 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $890.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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