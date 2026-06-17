Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises approximately 5.7% of Diker Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diker Management LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $875.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.59 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $901.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.73.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $30,844,065.35. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Article Title

A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Article Title

Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Article Title

Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish AI narrative, broader market coverage noted Lumentum as one of the day’s weaker movers, suggesting traders may be taking profits after a strong run-up and reacting to valuation concerns. Article Title

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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