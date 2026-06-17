Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,498 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lumentum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lumentum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Article Title

A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Article Title

Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Article Title

Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish AI narrative, broader market coverage noted Lumentum as one of the day’s weaker movers, suggesting traders may be taking profits after a strong run-up and reacting to valuation concerns. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. This trade represents a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,224,000. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Citigroup increased their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citic Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $875.36 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $901.22 and its 200-day moving average is $640.73. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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