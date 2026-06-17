Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Headwater Capital Co Ltd

Headwater Capital Co Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up about 1.6% of Headwater Capital Co Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Headwater Capital Co Ltd's holdings in Lumentum were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $136,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $6,755,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $4,239,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Article Title

A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Article Title

Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Article Title

Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish AI narrative, broader market coverage noted Lumentum as one of the day’s weaker movers, suggesting traders may be taking profits after a strong run-up and reacting to valuation concerns. Article Title

Lumentum Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $875.36 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $901.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.73.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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