Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,474 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,401,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,558,000 after acquiring an additional 447,208 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 357,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of LITE opened at $884.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 163.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $814.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 1,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.82, for a total transaction of $1,484,613.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,712.92. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,933 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.99, for a total value of $1,838,263.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,393,062.86. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 25,890 shares of company stock worth $23,539,466 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.43.

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Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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