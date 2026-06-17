Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Monolith Management Ltd

Monolith Management Ltd decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,634 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up approximately 1.5% of Monolith Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monolith Management Ltd's holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,495,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,577,000 after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,401,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,844,065.35. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $875.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.59 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $901.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.73.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Article Title

A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Article Title

Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Article Title

Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish AI narrative, broader market coverage noted Lumentum as one of the day’s weaker movers, suggesting traders may be taking profits after a strong run-up and reacting to valuation concerns. Article Title

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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