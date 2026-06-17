Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,297 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 453,079 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for 1.5% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.44% of Lumentum worth $379,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,820,000. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,508,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $875.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $901.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.73. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.59 and a 52-week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citic Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Article Title

A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Article Title

Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Article Title

Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish AI narrative, broader market coverage noted Lumentum as one of the day’s weaker movers, suggesting traders may be taking profits after a strong run-up and reacting to valuation concerns. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,488 shares in the company, valued at $77,735,477.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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