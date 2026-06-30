Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $136,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $4,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,844,065.35. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $851.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $900.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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