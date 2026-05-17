Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Stock Position Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,913 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $970.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $1,085.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $809.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total transaction of $1,878,028.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at $52,381,235.50. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,115,961. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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