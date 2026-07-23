Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3%

NVDA stock opened at $212.06 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Reuters: Nvidia donates supercomputer to U.S. military university

NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Yahoo Finance: BofA sees server CPU TAM hitting $170bn by 2030 as NVIDIA takes on AMD

Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Zacks: Can NVIDIA's Sovereign AI Push Unlock New Revenue Streams Now?

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also gained support from market momentum and technical traders, with reports that the stock cleared an early buy trigger ahead of Alphabet earnings and that the semiconductor rebound is being treated as a positioning reset, not a collapse in demand. Investor's Business Daily: Nvidia Hits Buy Trigger With Alphabet Earnings Due

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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