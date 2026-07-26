Luxor Capital Group LP Has $3.10 Million Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,235 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 302,300 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 2.55% of Thryv worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,887 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Thryv by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,571 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 2,516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Thryv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thryv from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on THRY

Thryv Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Thryv had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $161.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

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