Luxor Capital Group LP Has $40.08 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,492 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,779,492 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living makes up 2.8% of Luxor Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 1.23% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $40,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $171,681,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,609,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,151 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,497,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 2,199,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,663,564 shares of the company's stock worth $104,838,000 after buying an additional 1,300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,507,559 shares of the company's stock worth $45,293,000 after buying an additional 238,042 shares during the period.

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Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.58. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. The company had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BKD. Stephens initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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