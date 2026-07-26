Luxor Capital Group LP Has $6.35 Million Position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group $GLIBK

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,622 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,500 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group makes up 0.4% of Luxor Capital Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.48% of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLIBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,759 shares of the company's stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,013 shares of the company's stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000.

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Insider Transactions at GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

In other GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group news, CEO Ronald A. Duncan acquired 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $1,367,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,536.64. This represents a -289.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Stock Down 1.0%

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.76). GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Free Report).

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