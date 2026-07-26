Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 507,659 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,299 shares of the company's stock after selling 507,659 shares during the period. Triumph Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.98% of Triumph Financial worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,494 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,319 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $193,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.01 per share, with a total value of $469,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,528,096.04. The trade was a 44.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:TFIN opened at $76.89 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TFIN. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Triumph Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Triumph Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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