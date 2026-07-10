LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 335,493 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.04. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 189.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Evercore set a $54.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.10.

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LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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