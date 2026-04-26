Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.19% of Lyft worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 68.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 594,800 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819,677 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,886 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 426,314 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Lyft

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lyft agreed to acquire Gett’s UK business, positioning Lyft as the leading app for London black cabs and giving it the majority of registered black cab drivers across Greater London — a capital-light way to scale international gross bookings and revenue mix. This is being framed by management as transformative for international growth. Lyft to Buy Gett’s UK Taxi Business (Bloomberg)

Lyft agreed to acquire Gett’s UK business, positioning Lyft as the leading app for London black cabs and giving it the majority of registered black cab drivers across Greater London — a capital-light way to scale international gross bookings and revenue mix. This is being framed by management as transformative for international growth. Positive Sentiment: Company press release and interviews reiterate the strategic rationale — combining Gett’s black-cab network with Lyft’s app creates broader transport options (black cabs + rides) and supports international expansion without heavy capex. Lyft Expands in London with Gett UK Acquisition (BusinessWire)

Company press release and interviews reiterate the strategic rationale — combining Gett’s black-cab network with Lyft’s app creates broader transport options (black cabs + rides) and supports international expansion without heavy capex. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for April shows an anomalous 0-share figure (and NaN change) with a 0.0 days-to-cover — likely a reporting glitch rather than meaningful change in bearish positioning. That makes today's short-interest signal unreliable. (source: market data)

Reported short-interest data for April shows an anomalous 0-share figure (and NaN change) with a 0.0 days-to-cover — likely a reporting glitch rather than meaningful change in bearish positioning. That makes today's short-interest signal unreliable. (source: market data) Neutral Sentiment: Lyft and Uber piloted a new shuttle model at Boston Logan, representing continued product diversification and non-core service experiments that could modestly influence local utilization but are not yet material to near-term revenue. Lyft and Uber launch new shuttle model at Boston Logan

Lyft and Uber piloted a new shuttle model at Boston Logan, representing continued product diversification and non-core service experiments that could modestly influence local utilization but are not yet material to near-term revenue. Negative Sentiment: Several human-interest and reporting pieces highlight driver economics under pressure — high fuel/repair costs (example: a Lyft driver’s Cybertruck facing a ~$7,200 repair) and drivers taking long hours to offset costs. Worsening driver profitability can reduce supply, raise incentives/driver pay, and compress Lyft’s margins over time. Lyft driver’s Cybertruck hits 100K miles, faces $7,200 repair

Several human-interest and reporting pieces highlight driver economics under pressure — high fuel/repair costs (example: a Lyft driver’s Cybertruck facing a ~$7,200 repair) and drivers taking long hours to offset costs. Worsening driver profitability can reduce supply, raise incentives/driver pay, and compress Lyft’s margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis pieces note choppy share-price action and mixed momentum after a multi-month decline, reminding investors of valuation risks and volatility despite positive M&A headlines. Assessing Lyft Valuation (Yahoo)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $354,915.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 916,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,740,330. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $73,077.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 300,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,883.10. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,699 shares of company stock worth $771,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Lyft Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Lyft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lyft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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