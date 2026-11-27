M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,063 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $21,743,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $909,868,000. Attestor Capital Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.2% during the third quarter. Attestor Capital Ltd now owns 128,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $287.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day moving average is $245.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $333.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Recent Amazon.com Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office increased its Amazon stake by 43% in the latest quarter, a notable vote of confidence from a prominent investor. Article: Famous investors’ Amazon holdings

Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office increased its Amazon stake by 43% in the latest quarter, a notable vote of confidence from a prominent investor. Neutral Sentiment: Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Article: Thanksgiving mobile shopping

Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Negative Sentiment: AI-powered product discovery may steer some shoppers away: Reddit reportedly appears frequently in Google AI shopping responses, while Gemini mentions Amazon but does not link shoppers to its site. This could limit traffic Amazon receives from emerging search channels. Article: Reddit and holiday gift traffic Article: Gemini and Amazon referrals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,800,900. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total value of $3,729,330.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,895.63. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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