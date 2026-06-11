M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,591 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $169.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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