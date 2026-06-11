M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 12,612 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1%

DUK stock opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $113.66 and a twelve month high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here