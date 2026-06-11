M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 16,596 GE Aerospace $GE

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company's stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 6,435 shares of the company's stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.4%

GE stock opened at $319.24 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $301.45 and its 200-day moving average is $306.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here