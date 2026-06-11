M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $8.75 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,095 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $387.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America launched new card and client-rewards offerings, including Custom Pay Plan , a Refer-a-Friend bonus program, and enhanced credit-monitoring tools, which could support card usage, customer retention, and fee income. Article Title

Bank of America launched new card and client-rewards offerings, including , a bonus program, and enhanced credit-monitoring tools, which could support card usage, customer retention, and fee income. Positive Sentiment: Management said trading revenue is running better than expected , with markets business revenue potentially exceeding 15% growth in Q2, supported by equities strength. Article Title

Management said , with markets business revenue potentially exceeding 15% growth in Q2, supported by equities strength. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted surging demand for AI-led treasury, FX, and payments solutions in Asia Pacific, suggesting continued momentum in global transaction services. Article Title

Bank of America highlighted in Asia Pacific, suggesting continued momentum in global transaction services. Positive Sentiment: The bank also expanded its FIFA World Cup 2026 marketing campaign , which may help brand awareness and customer acquisition, though the direct financial impact is less immediate. Article Title

The bank also expanded its , which may help brand awareness and customer acquisition, though the direct financial impact is less immediate. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s in-house research has turned more cautious on the broader market, warning that multiple bear-market and “take profits” signals are flashing. This reflects the firm’s market outlook rather than BAC’s own fundamentals. Article Title

Bank of America’s in-house research has turned more cautious on the broader market, warning that multiple bear-market and “take profits” signals are flashing. This reflects the firm’s market outlook rather than BAC’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Justice Department reportedly opened a debanking probe and subpoenaed major banks, including Bank of America, seeking records on accounts that were closed for possible political reasons. That raises regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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