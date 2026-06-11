M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $3.99 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,071 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,388,278,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,487,918,000 after buying an additional 790,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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