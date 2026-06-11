M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $5.74 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,650 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $5,738,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 40.3% during the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron was highlighted as one of the top oil stocks to buy as energy investors look for resilient names, with articles emphasizing its defensive cash flows and income appeal. Article Title

Chevron was highlighted as one of the top oil stocks to buy as energy investors look for resilient names, with articles emphasizing its defensive cash flows and income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary on Chevron’s Guyana assets pointed to a combined $7.6 billion profit for ExxonMobil and Chevron last year, reinforcing the value of its low-cost production base amid geopolitical tensions. Article Title

Market commentary on Chevron’s Guyana assets pointed to a combined $7.6 billion profit for ExxonMobil and Chevron last year, reinforcing the value of its low-cost production base amid geopolitical tensions. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was also featured in a bullish technical forecast saying momentum is improving and buyers may be regaining control as the stock approaches a breakout level. Article Title

Chevron was also featured in a bullish technical forecast saying momentum is improving and buyers may be regaining control as the stock approaches a breakout level. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Chevron is advancing a major shale project in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta basin and moving closer to approval for a $13.8 billion investment could support future production growth. Article Title

Reports that Chevron is advancing a major shale project in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta basin and moving closer to approval for a $13.8 billion investment could support future production growth. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron continues to attract attention as a dividend stock for retirement portfolios, which supports the investment case but does not represent a new catalyst. Article Title

Chevron continues to attract attention as a dividend stock for retirement portfolios, which supports the investment case but does not represent a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from strong-buy to hold, which could temper enthusiasm despite the stock’s otherwise constructive news flow. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CVX opened at $189.89 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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