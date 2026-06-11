M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $9 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,996,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

Home Depot stock opened at $319.80 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $322.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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