M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,690 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.2%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $624.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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