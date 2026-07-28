M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV Shares Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV - Free Report) by 11,039.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,570,771 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 4.41% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MBAV opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V (NASDAQ:MBAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBAV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, M3-Brigade Acquisition V presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on M3-Brigade Acquisition V

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3's digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade's deep experience in credit and asset management.

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