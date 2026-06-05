M3 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

M3 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,003 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of M3 Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.0% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 258 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,016 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,549. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $369.27 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $348.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.80. The company has a market cap of $4.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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