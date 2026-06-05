M3 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

M3 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of M3 Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $310.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $833.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jamie Dimon is personally promoting SpaceX’s expected blockbuster IPO to 2,500 ultra-wealthy JPMorgan clients, highlighting JPMorgan’s ability to win marquee mandates and generate advisory and placement fees. Reuters article on Dimon discussing SpaceX IPO roadshow

Jamie Dimon is personally promoting SpaceX’s expected blockbuster IPO to 2,500 ultra-wealthy JPMorgan clients, highlighting JPMorgan’s ability to win marquee mandates and generate advisory and placement fees. Positive Sentiment: Reports say JPMorgan is also looking at acquisition opportunities, with CEO Jamie Dimon previously suggesting the bank could deploy $10 billion to $20 billion for a deal, which could support growth if executed well. Yahoo Finance article on acquisition opportunities

Reports say JPMorgan is also looking at acquisition opportunities, with CEO Jamie Dimon previously suggesting the bank could deploy $10 billion to $20 billion for a deal, which could support growth if executed well. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and other major banks are planning a tokenized deposit system to compete with stablecoins and crypto firms, a longer-term strategic move that could help defend the payments business but is not an immediate earnings driver. WSJ article on tokenized deposit system

JPMorgan and other major banks are planning a tokenized deposit system to compete with stablecoins and crypto firms, a longer-term strategic move that could help defend the payments business but is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed that some affiliated entities exited a substantial holder position in PLS Group and increased a stake in a2 Milk, but these are portfolio actions by affiliates and are unlikely to move JPMorgan’s shares meaningfully. TipRanks article on PLS Group filing

JPMorgan disclosed that some affiliated entities exited a substantial holder position in PLS Group and increased a stake in a2 Milk, but these are portfolio actions by affiliates and are unlikely to move JPMorgan’s shares meaningfully. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary from JPMorgan has warned that the crypto-focused CLARITY Act faces a narrow path to passage, underscoring ongoing policy uncertainty in an area the bank is watching closely. Benzinga article on CLARITY Act timing

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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