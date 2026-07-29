Ma Investment Partnership LP Buys 300,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Ma Investment Partnership LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions comprises about 8.0% of Ma Investment Partnership LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ma Investment Partnership LP owned 0.21% of Viavi Solutions worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 96.2% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 775 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,572 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,094 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.The company's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,087,368.58. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Gilstrap sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,067,130. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. UBS Group raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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