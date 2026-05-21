Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 10,335 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,008 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company's stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company's stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson launched the next-generation Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter for calcified coronary artery disease, adding another growth driver in its MedTech/cardiology franchise. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson launched the next-generation Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter for calcified coronary artery disease, adding another growth driver in its MedTech/cardiology franchise. Positive Sentiment: J&J said its nipocalimab drug was approved in China, expanding the commercial opportunity for one of its newer immunology therapies. Article Title

J&J said its nipocalimab drug was approved in China, expanding the commercial opportunity for one of its newer immunology therapies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and recent commentary continue to highlight J&J’s pipeline progress, new drug approvals, and cancer-drug sales as support for stronger long-term growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage and recent commentary continue to highlight J&J’s pipeline progress, new drug approvals, and cancer-drug sales as support for stronger long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market commentaries and dividend-stock roundups continue to frame Johnson & Johnson as a defensive, high-quality income stock, which may help limit downside but does not represent a new catalyst. Article Title

Multiple market commentaries and dividend-stock roundups continue to frame Johnson & Johnson as a defensive, high-quality income stock, which may help limit downside but does not represent a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its recent highs, suggesting investors may be waiting for clearer evidence that new product launches and approvals will translate into faster earnings growth.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $229.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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