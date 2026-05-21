Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,631 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $398.05 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $358.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.00 and a twelve month high of $435.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

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About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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