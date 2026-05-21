Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,641 Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,641 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 9,257 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 27,471 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,175 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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