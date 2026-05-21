Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $2.74 Million in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,012 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,444. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

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