Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mach 1 Financial Group LLC opened a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter, buying 4,613 shares valued at about $988,000.
  • AMD’s latest earnings beat expectations, with quarterly EPS of $1.37 versus $1.29 expected and revenue of $10.25 billion, up 37.8% year over year.
  • Despite strong results and a sharp rise in the stock, insider selling has been notable, including sales by EVP Paul Darren Grasby and CEO Lisa T. Su, while analysts remain broadly positive with an average “Moderate Buy” rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $469.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices Right Now?

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines