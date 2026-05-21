Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $469.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here