Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,846 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,497,636.88. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 208,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,541,608.20. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,573,179. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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