Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,802 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $298.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average of $205.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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