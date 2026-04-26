MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $544,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $287.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $242.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.04, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.78 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total value of $1,749,131.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,790,839.56. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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