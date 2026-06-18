MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 69,665 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.34% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $43,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

MTSI stock opened at $367.11 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $418.90. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $332.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,654,351.64. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total transaction of $587,266.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. This represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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