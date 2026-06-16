MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up about 1.1% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $384.77 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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