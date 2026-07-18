MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,257 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 35,780 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.71% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $118,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 634,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $97,397,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $90,663,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 602,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $104,440,000 after acquiring an additional 331,206 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,440. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,191. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of MTSI opened at $267.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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