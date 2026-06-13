Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 887,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 310,551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $50,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after buying an additional 684,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,206,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,655,991,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,863,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $725,144,000 after buying an additional 192,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,186,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,844,000 after purchasing an additional 175,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Trending Headlines about Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2%

O stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is 266.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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