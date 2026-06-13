Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 562,044 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $99,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Oberndorf William E bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,276,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $2,227,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside.

UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares.

Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build.

The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control.

UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlight UNH’s rebound toward new highs and its renewed appeal as a defensive healthcare and income stock, but these pieces are largely commentary rather than new company-specific developments.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:UNH opened at $408.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $415.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.28 and a 200 day moving average of $326.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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