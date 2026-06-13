Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $48.69 Million Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,630 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 100,308 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $48,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $211.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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