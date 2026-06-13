Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 226.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,207 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 851,464 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $115,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,972,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

More Netflix News

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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