Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,687 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 130,039 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $143,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $127.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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