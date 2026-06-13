Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 328,019 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 328,019 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $50,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.24. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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