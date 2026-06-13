Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 717,538 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 717,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $150,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $320.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $858.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Business Journals article

JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Benzinga article

Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s sweeping “debanking” investigation into JPMorgan and other large banks adds a legal and reputational overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the probe intensifies. New York Post/Reuters coverage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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